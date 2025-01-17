Fastenal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $262.1 million.…

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $262.1 million.

The Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.15 billion, or $2 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.55 billion.

