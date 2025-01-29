Farmers National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.4…

The Canfield, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $69.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45.9 million, or $1.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $170.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMNB

