F.N.B.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $109.9 million.

The bank, based in Pittsburgh, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $619.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $407.1 million, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $408 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $465.3 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.63 billion.

