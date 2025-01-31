Exxon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.61…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.61 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.67 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $83.43 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.12 billion.

