Essa Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Essa Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) on Wednesday reported net income of $4 million…

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Essa Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) on Wednesday reported net income of $4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESSA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.