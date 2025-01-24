Ericsson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson (ERIC) on Friday reported net income of $443.4 million in its fourth quarter.…

On a per-share basis, the Stockholm-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The telecommunications equipment provider posted revenue of $6.77 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.9 million. Revenue was reported as $23.45 billion.

