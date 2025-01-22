Equity Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $17 million…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $17 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wichita, Kansas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $83.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $62.6 million, or $4 per share. Revenue was reported as $225 million.

