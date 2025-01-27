Enterprise Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $48.8…

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $48.8 million.

The bank, based in Clayton, Missouri, said it had earnings of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $236 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $167 million, also beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $185.3 million, or $4.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $637.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFSC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.