Emcore: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUDD LAKE, N.J. (AP) — BUDD LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Friday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Budd Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications gear and solar panels posted revenue of $21.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $31.2 million, or $3.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $85.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMKR

