Elevance Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $418 million.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.84 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.80 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $45.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $44.99 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.67 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.98 billion, or $25.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $175.2 billion.

Elevance Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $34.15 to $34.85 per share.

