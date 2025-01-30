Eastman Chemical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $330 million.…

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $330 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kingsport, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $2.82. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $2.25 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $905 million, or $7.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.38 billion.

Eastman Chemical expects full-year earnings to be $8 to $8.75 per share.

