Eagle Materials: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $119.6 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $3.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.59 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4 per share.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement posted revenue of $558 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $579.9 million.

