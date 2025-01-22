Eagle Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.3 million…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $172.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $74.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $308.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGBN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.