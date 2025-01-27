Dynex Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Monday reported earnings of $51.1…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Monday reported earnings of $51.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 10 cents per share.

The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $88.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $113.9 million, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.