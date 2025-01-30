Dynatrace: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $361.8 million.…

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $436.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $426.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 31 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $432 million to $437 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.36 to $1.37 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.69 billion.

