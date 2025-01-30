Dow Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $53 million in…

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $53 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The materials science posted revenue of $10.41 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.43 billion.

