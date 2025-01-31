Dorian LPG: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Friday reported net income of $21.4 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Friday reported net income of $21.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 43 cents per share.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company posted revenue of $80.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $79.7 million.

