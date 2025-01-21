Don’t Fall for the Suspended Social Security Number Scam

Scams aiming to steal your Social Security information are on the rise. More than 330,000 people reported business impersonation scams…

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, be wary. Although the call may appear to be from the government, thieves are behind the fraud.

To avoid being a victim of the suspended Social Security number scam, here’s what to know:

— Know how the suspended Social Security number scam works.

— Spot the Social Security fraud red flags.

— Take steps to protect your finances.

— Don’t share your Social Security number.

Know How the Suspended Social Security Number Scam Works

The suspended Social Security number scam usually begins with a phone call or robocall. Criminals will often spoof the Social Security Administration phone number. This makes the caller ID look like it is from the government. When you answer, a scammer will say your Social Security number has been suspended.

The person may sound professional and will usually explain that the number has been suspended because you committed a crime. The thief may also say the government has filed a lawsuit against you. “To rectify this terrifying scenario, victims are told to call a specific number, where they will be required to provide their personal information,” says Paige Schaffer, CEO of global identity and cyber protection services at Generali Global Assistance in Bethesda, Maryland. Scammers may also say you need to pay a fine to end the lawsuit and recover your Social Security number.

“In a slightly less frightening version of the scam, victims are told their Social Security number has been suspended due to suspicious activity,” Schaffer says. The scammer will say you must speak to a Social Security representative to reinstate the number. You’ll be asked to share personal information, such as stating the last four digits of your Social Security number, to make sure it matches.

They may also ask for your date of birth, bank account number, home address, and then request that you send money. The thief typically wants you to pay to reactivate your Social Security number. “Victims have reported being told they can make payments via wire transfers or gift cards,” Schaffer says.

Spot the Social Security Fraud Red Flags

If you receive a call informing you that your Social Security number has been suspended, you can rest assured it is not true. Social Security numbers do not get suspended. “Any call that states your Social Security number is under suspension is a scam,” says Robert Siciliano, a cybersecurity expert and cofounder of Protect Now LLC in Boston. Thieves hope you’ll be scared and turn to them when they offer help. “In reality, these scammers are trying to steal your information,” Siciliano says.

While the SSA does make phone calls, the organization states its employees will never threaten you for information. SSA employees won’t say you could be arrested if you don’t share your banking records and do not make threats about taking legal action if you fail to answer their questions. The SSA does not ask for payment in gift cards.

Take Steps to Protect Your Personal Information

If you receive a call that appears to be from the SSA but aren’t sure what to do, begin by hanging up. “Look up the publicly listed number for this agency and call them back directly at that number,” says Jason Glassberg, cofounder of Casaba Security in Redmond, Washington.

After getting a scam call, look at your phone’s blocking feature. “If at all possible, block that number to prevent it from calling you back,” Schaffer says. You can also report the issue to the Federal Trade Commission by filing an impostor scam complaint online.

Don’t Share Your Social Security Number

To keep your identity and retirement funds safe, avoid sharing your Social Security number with strangers, even if they appear professional, friendly or helpful. “Anyone who loses their Social Security number to a criminal could be victimized for the rest of their life. It’s very serious,” Glassberg says.

Even if you get a call that sounds genuine, do not to give your Social Security number to anyone who calls and asks for it. “Instead, hang up and go on with your day,” Siciliano says.

