Dolby Laboratories: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $67.8…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $67.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The creator and licensor of audio, video and voice technologies posted revenue of $357 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $346.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.