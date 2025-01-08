Does Medicare Cover Dentures?

If dentures are in your future, it’s important to thoroughly research and understand what Medicare does and does not cover.…

If dentures are in your future, it’s important to thoroughly research and understand what Medicare does and does not cover.

Original Medicare (Parts A and B) does not provide coverage of routine or comprehensive dental services, including dentures. This means that beneficiaries needing dentures or related services must pay out-of-pocket unless they have additional coverage. The good news is that some Medicare Advantage (Part C) plans do offer dental benefits.

“It’s important to check the fine print to see if dentures are specifically covered by an Advantage plan and what out-of-pocket costs you will be responsible for,” says Mike Adelberg, executive director of the National Association of Dental Plans in Dallas.

What Are Dentures?

Dentures are removable devices designed to replace missing teeth. They can be crafted to closely match your original teeth, preserving your appearance or even enhancing your smile.

Losing teeth, no matter the reason, can impact your ability to eat, speak and your appearance. Dentures facilitate better eating and speaking, while preventing facial muscle sagging, which gives an older appearance.

There are three different types of dentures:

— Complete dentures. These fully removable dentures are placed after all your teeth are extracted and your mouth has healed, which typically takes several months.

— Immediate dentures. These dentures are placed immediately after your remaining teeth are removed. Your dentist will have taken measurements and made models of your jaw in advance. Although you’ll have teeth during healing, these can be short-term, and you may require new dentures once your jaw has fully healed.

— Partial dentures. In some cases, some of your natural teeth can be preserved to support the denture and maintain jawbone health. If you cannot preserve natural teeth, dental implants offer a similar solution for improved stability and support.

Dentures vary in cost from hundreds to thousands of dollars. There are many factors that contribute to the final cost, including:

— Type of denture

— Materials used

— Dentist’s fees

— Insurance benefits

— Complexity of your case

Medicare and Dentures

Original Medicare (Parts A and B) does not provide preventative or comprehensive dental coverage and, therefore, does not cover dentures. Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) will cover some dental procedures if they are medically necessary as part of a hospital stay. For example, they may cover tooth extractions required before jaw surgery, but they do not cover the dentures that may be needed afterwards.

Medicare Part C, also called Medicare Advantage, plans may offer dental coverage that includes denture benefits. Advantage plans are offered by private insurance companies and typically include “extra” benefits that original Medicare does not provide. Some plans may cover part or all of the cost of dentures, but coverage may have limits, such as a dollar cap per year or specific cost-sharing arrangements. The scope of dental benefits, including denture coverage, varies widely. It’s important to compare plans available in your area to ensure they meet your dental needs.

In 2025, 71% of Medicare Advantage Plans covered “removable prosthodontics,” which commonly includes dentures, according to federal data analyzed by HealthScape Advisors.

“However, each Medicare Advantage plan determines exactly what kind of dentures or other prosthodontics it chooses to cover,” Adelberg says. “Plans may also limit the frequency with which they cover new dentures.”

To find Medicare Advantage plans in your area with dental coverage, use the Medicare Plan Finder and enter your zip code. Plans that include dental coverage will have a green checkmark next to “dental.” Review the “extra benefits” section to see what denture coverage they provide.

Other Coverage Options

If Medicare Advantage plans in your area do not offer sufficient coverage, here are some other options you might consider:

— Community health clinics. Some nonprofit organizations and dental schools offer dentures at a reduced cost.

— Discount dental plans. These programs offer discounts on dental services, including dentures, through participating providers. They are not insurance but can reduce costs significantly.

— Medicaid. Adelberg advises that low-income seniors may qualify for dental coverage through their state’s Medicaid program. The majority of states offer some level of dental coverage through Medicaid.

— Payment plans. Many dental providers offer payment plans to make the cost of dentures more manageable.

— Standalone dental insurance plans. These plans often provide coverage specifically for dental needs such as dentures. Premiums, deductibles and coverage limits will vary.

What to Look for in a Plan Covering Dentures

When exploring plan options for denture coverage, consider:

— Annual maximum benefits. Many dental plans have a cap on how much they will pay per year.

— Network providers. Ensure that your preferred dentist or prosthodontist is in the plan’s network.

— Out-of-pocket costs. Understand co-pays, deductibles and any other costs you may incur.

— Waiting periods. Some plans require a waiting period before covering major dental procedures like dentures.

Bottom Line

While original Medicare does not cover dentures, many Medicare Advantage plans cover at least a portion of the cost. If you know dentures are in your future, take the time to research and compare plans carefully to find the best solution for your situation.

When exploring your options look at other possibilities such as standalone dental insurance, payment plans, community health clinics, Medicaid or dental discount plans. Consulting with a Medicare advisor or dental insurance specialist can also provide tailored guidance to find your best fit.

