Disney Treasure: The Best Dining, Amenities and More on Disney Cruise Line’s Newest Ship

When it comes to cruising, Disney Cruise Line is in a league of its own. Aboard its small but rapidly expanding fleet of family-friendly ships, cruisers will encounter favorite characters, see Broadway-style entertainment, and wine and dine at some of the best restaurants at sea.

The end of 2024 brought the launch of the line’s newest ship, Disney Treasure. I was able to sail on this stunning, LNG-powered vessel in December 2024 out of Port Canaveral, Florida. At 1,119 feet long and 144,000 gross tons, there’s plenty of room for family fun. The 15-deck ship can carry 4,000 passengers and 1,555 crew members.

As an avid cruiser who has taken 10 Disney cruises and more than 50 ocean, river and expedition voyages on a dozen different lines, I found Disney Treasure to be a unique offering not only in the Disney fleet, but also in the overall family cruising space. The ship has a treasure trove of places to discover, and each area has its own vibe. I loved the food and drink offerings, including plenty of adults-only options. And let’s not forget the entertainment — a well-known Disney Cruise Line highlight.

Disney Treasure itineraries

Disney Treasure is homeporting in Port Canaveral, Florida, for its inaugural season. From December 2024 through May 2026, the ship will sail seven-night itineraries to the Caribbean. Eastern Caribbean cruises will visit ports of call in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, western Caribbean itineraries stop in Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica.

No matter which side of the region you’re sailing to, you’ll also stop at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay. This is truly a destination worth leaving the ship for; pristine beaches for families and adults, kids clubs, a beachside barbecue and more await on the island.

Who should sail on Disney Treasure?

Disney Treasure offers something for every type of traveler. Overall, the vibe of the ship is laid-back and welcoming, with plenty of places for adults to escape to or families to enjoy time together. And of course, kids are well catered to on board, with youth clubs dotted around the ship.

Families will love spending time on the pool decks watching classic Disney movies while taking a dip in the pools. Yes, that’s “pools,” plural; instead of one large family pool, Disney Treasure offers 10 small ones, which makes it easier to find a chair and stay near your belongings. On the pool decks, cruisers can also ride the AquaMouse. The water raft ride starts with a short series of Mickey cartoon clips before blasting you off through a clear tube that goes over the ship’s edge. Meanwhile, tiny sailors can play in the Toy Story Splash Zone, which features adorable “Toy Story” characters.

When you need a break from the kids, head to the Quiet Cove Pool at the back of the ship. The exclusively adults-only area offers a few water features — including an infinity pool — as well as a coffee shop, a bar and plenty of comfortable loungers. As evening falls, sit down for an exquisite meal at one of the two adults-only restaurants: Palo Steakhouse or Enchanté. At 9 p.m. each night, all of the bars on board become exclusively adults-only. My favorite spot to hang out was the lively piano bar, Scat Cat Lounge — an ode to “The Aristocats.”

Everyone can come together for Disney’s signature Pirate Night. The evening kicks off with pirate bandanas left in your cabin, plus a pirate-themed dinner in one of the rotational dining restaurants. Then the real fun begins with the deck party — Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party — featuring a live band, appearances by Captain Jack Sparrow and fireworks.

Sailings on Treasure are expensive; voyages for 2025 and 2026 run from about $4,400 to $6,800 for two people in an inside stateroom. However, cruise rates change frequently based on demand and availability, and Disney Cruise Line runs deals every so often. If you’re looking for the best Disney fares, I suggest booking right when the sailings go on sale to nab the lowest rate (excluding any surprise promotions) for your preferred date and cabin style.

The stateroom

Disney Treasure offers 1,256 staterooms across five categories: Inside, Oceanview, Verandah, Concierge and Royal Suites. The smallest (and often cheapest) rooms are Inside Staterooms, which measure 169 square feet and can accommodate up to four people.

Oceanview Staterooms are ideal if you want sea views without the larger price tag of a Verandah Stateroom. Deluxe Oceanview Staterooms are 218 square feet and can sleep four people. For a little more room, book a Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom, which can sleep four or five people in 237 square feet of space.

Verandah Staterooms come as Deluxe Oceanview Staterooms with Verandah or Deluxe Family Oceanview Staterooms with Verandah. The Family option is 284 square feet (inclusive of the balcony) and can sleep up to five people, while Deluxe Oceanview Staterooms with Verandah are 243 square feet (with balcony) and can accommodate four people. Each Verandah Stateroom features a sliding glass door with two locks (one at the handle and one at the top of the door), so you won’t have to worry about littles getting out onto the balcony unattended.

Concierge Staterooms give guests access to a private concierge lounge and dedicated staff who can make almost any reservation for you onboard. There’s also a Concierge sundeck on Deck 13 complete with two whirlpools, a wading pool, cushioned loungers and a fully stocked bar. One of the most unique staterooms in the Concierge category is the Epcot-themed Tomorrow Tower Suite in the forward funnel of the ship. The two-story, eight-person suite has a private elevator, a two-story window and nearly 2,000 square feet of space. My favorite nod to Epcot is the stack of books in one of the bedrooms that are titled after the theme park’s old parking lot names: Wonder, Explore, Imagine, Create, Discover, Journey and Amaze.

When I sailed on Disney Treasure, I stayed in a Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah. Since I was sailing with my parents and best friend, the extra 40 square feet of space made a big difference. When I walked into the room, I noticed the bathrooms and closet made for a slightly narrow walkway into the main living space, but I loved having the large wall of closets for clothes and shoes. I also put my traveling laundry hamper in the closet, which made it easy to gather up dirty clothes throughout the sailing.

Disney Cruise Line is known for its split bathroom concept, where one bathroom door hides a sink and toilet and the other has a sink and tub/shower combo. Compared to the older Disney ships (Wonder, Magic, Dream and Fantasy), I liked how modern the bathrooms felt. The under-sink night-light is great to leave on for overnight bathroom trips, and the glass-encased shower (versus a shower curtain) made the small shower feel bigger.

Walking further into the room, I loved the queen-size bed that had a blanket embroidered with the Disney Treasure logo on it. The bed was comfortable and featured two nightstands on either side, and it was tall enough to roll our luggage under — a big bonus. There was also a flat-screen TV mounted on the wall that featured some TV channels and streaming capability.

The stateroom could be divided into two semiprivate spaces thanks to a divider curtain between the queen bed and the couch. I love this touch in the Disney Cruise Line staterooms, especially for adults traveling with younger children. As kids climb into bed, the heavy curtain can be drawn and adults can leave their lights on for reading or watching TV.

The second sleeping area of the room also doubled as the sitting area. The couch turned into a bed, and an upper berth could be pulled down from the ceiling to reveal a starry night featuring Genie from Aladdin. There was also a single Murphy bed that could be pulled down from the wall. Since I was traveling with my parents and best friend, it was nice to have the convertible couch and Murphy bed, so no one had to climb into a bunk bed.

The veranda attached to the stateroom was spacious but only had two chairs, which meant we had to swap who sat outside in the morning based on who was getting ready. There was also a small cafe table, which was a nice spot to put our coffee cups or an e-reader in the afternoon.

Best amenities on Disney Treasure

You’ll never be bored on Disney Treasure. During a week on board, you can participate in game shows and trivia, dance the night away to live music, take in some of the best entertainment at sea, or enjoy the glittering pools on the upper decks. Just know that if you’re looking for a casino, you won’t find one on Disney Treasure (or on any other Disney cruise ships, for that matter).

When it comes to live entertainment, Disney Treasure is truly raising the bar. Inside the Walt Disney Theatre, you can catch “Disney The Tale of Moana”, a Broadway-caliber retelling of the animated movie, “Moana.” If you’re planning to only see one show in the Walt Disney Theatre, this needs to be it. The show combines special effects, dancing, live music and puppets. I walked away from the production wishing I could travel back in time to watch it again from the beginning. The theater’s other two Broadway-style shows are “Disney Seas the Adventure” (also on the Disney Wish) and “Beauty and the Beast” (also on the Disney Dream).

Of course, the Walt Disney Theatre isn’t the only place for live entertainment on board. Sarabi is the spot for family-friendly game shows and trivia during the day. As night falls, the space is open to adults only, offering classic cruise ship games like Match Your Mate. I loved hanging out here because you can easily find a spot and relax for the entire night. Adults should make a point to go to Sarabi for Sarabi Supper Club and “Choose Wisely! An Indiana Jones Comedy Adventure.” The show starts with an incredible jazz performance, and then a duo of Indiana Jones fans — Sage and Coriander — take the stage to perform highlights from all five Indiana Jones movies, complete with audience participation. This was a highlight of the nightly entertainment for me and my travel party.

You may also see Sage and Coriander pop up in the Grand Hall to retell classic Disney movies, play a Jungle Cruise-themed game and more. The captivating storytellers are a hoot to watch, so if you see something with them on the daily schedule, make a point to get to the event.

For some thrilling adventures, your family can play in the Hero Zone. The flex space is used for pickup sports, races through giant inflatable obstacle courses (socks required), table games and more. When it’s time to take a breather, head to the Wonderland or Never Land cinemas to watch a first-run movie from any one of Disney’s movie studios (Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars).

Of course, a huge portion of the ship is designed just for kids. The littlest cruisers (6 months to 3 years old) can be dropped off at the nursery with a reservation, which can be made starting on embarkation day (additional fees apply).

Meanwhile, kids ages 3 to 10 can slide into Disney’s Oceaneer Club (and I mean that quite literally; there’s a slide from the Grand Hall on Deck 3 to the club on Deck 2). The club is divided into areas themed around Marvel, Disney Princesses, Star Wars and more. Inside the Oceaneer Club, counselors will lead kids in activities and games throughout the day. Kids can even build and virtually ride a rollercoaster inside the Imagineering Lab.

Tweens ages 11 to 14 can hang out in the loft-inspired Edge club, while teens 14 to 17 will have Vibe all to themselves. Exclusive to Wish Class ships, The Hideaway is a unique flexible venue attached to Edge that can be reserved for some events.

Best dining venues on Disney Treasure

There’s no shortage of dining and drinking options on Disney Treasure. There are three main dining rooms; two quick-service options (including an incredible taco bar); two specialty adults-only restaurants; an extra-cost ice cream and sweets shop themed to “Zootopia”; three specialty coffee bars; and five themed lounges.

All meals at the three main dining rooms are included in the base fare; you’ll rotate through each venue at least twice during your voyage. Your rotation schedule will be available to view in the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app once you’re logged on to Wi-Fi in the cruise terminal or on the ship. The three main venues are 1923, Worlds of Marvel and Plaza de Coco.

Inspired by The Walt Disney Studios, 1923 features California cuisine in a moody setting surrounded by sketches and props from animated hits like “The Lion King” and “Tarzan.” This is a great date night restaurant for couples.

Worlds of Marvel features the same show and dinner menu as Disney Wish, plus an all-new show and menu on cruisers’ second night in the restaurant. The “Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix,” showcases heroes from across the Marvel universe alongside a great music playlist and delightful dishes. I particularly loved the linguine nero, a delicious dish combining black pasta, a flavorful garlic sauce and perfectly cooked shrimp.

My personal favorite main dining room was Plaza de Coco. The theater-style restaurant brings the magic of Disney and Pixar’s movie “Coco” to life. On night one, you’ll be entertained by Miguel and mariachis; on night two, celebrate Día de los Muertos with Miguel and his ancestors. The food here is the best on the ship, with traditional Mexican cuisine at the forefront. Do not skip the red chicken enchiladas from the appetizer menu, which are nearly big enough to be an entree.

Other onboard restaurants included in the cruise rate are Marceline Market, a food hall-style buffet open for breakfast and lunch; and Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods, an open-air, quick-service venue on the pool deck with barbecue, build-your-own Tex-Mex bowls and tacos, pizza, burgers, and ice cream. Festival of Foods is open for lunch and dinner.

There are two specialty, adults-only restaurants on board: Enchanté and Palo Steakhouse. I had the opportunity to dine at Palo Steakhouse for brunch, and it’s a meal not to be missed. The bottomless, a la carte options include a nice mix of breakfast and lunch items. My favorites were the parmesan-crusted chicken and the pastry basket, which offers a divine almond croissant served warm and covered in powdered sugar and slivered almonds.

If you’re looking for a great cocktail, you’ve got plenty of options. Disney Treasure has a host of new themed lounges, including the highly anticipated Haunted Mansion Parlor, which draws inspiration from the “Haunted Mansion”-themed attraction at Disney parks around the world. I enjoyed the Haunted Mansion Parlor’s level of detail and 30-minute “show” played in short segments throughout the day, but I preferred the drinks and lively atmosphere at Scat Cat Lounge just next door. I tried quite a few of the drinks and liked the Strawberry Jam cocktail and the Crème de la Crème cocktail the best. I especially loved the cute kitty paw prints garnish that adorned the Crème de la Crème.

Best excursions on Disney Treasure

Since you’ll be traveling to the Caribbean and Disney’s Castaway Cay on Disney Treasure, you’ll likely spend a lot of time at the beach. St. Thomas is known for its incredible snorkeling and diving; outings can be booked through Disney Cruise Line’s Port Adventures. In San Juan, Puerto Rico, reserve a caving and body rafting excursion — a partly educational, partly thrill-seeking adventure. You’ll spend about six hours learning about the island’s tropical landscape, hiking on trails, climbing into a cave and body rafting in underground springs.

While you don’t need to book an excursion to have a great time at Disney Castaway Cay, some unique options can make the day even more fun. The Castaway Cay Getaway Package includes snorkel equipment and inner tube rentals for the day, plus an hour-long bike rental to cruise around the island’s trails. Snorkeling off the shore of the family beach is fun because of the schools of fish that call the area home. You may even spot a few hidden treasures under the surface (like a Prince Eric statue just like the one in Ariel’s grotto).

If you’re planning to explore the ports of call on your own, give yourself plenty of time to get back to the ship. I always try to return about an hour before the all-aboard time.

Overall impressions of Disney Treasure

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly cruise or consider yourself a Disney adult (in a good way, of course), Disney Treasure has something for you. I loved the thoughtfully curated onboard entertainment; it pushed the Disney envelope with ample pop-up performances and ovation-worthy shows in the Walt Disney Theatre. The food on board is also excellent, with a variety of cuisines and dining times to suit every type of traveler.

The stateroom was another win for me. The storage space throughout meant that — even with four adults — we were able to keep things well-maintained and organized. The split bathroom is a game changer; I wish more family cruise lines offered this design.

But what truly outshined everything on board was the crew’s attention to detail. My dining team knew my preferences quickly, the bartenders learned my name and suggested cocktails based on my previous orders, and game show hosts remembered my family after we showed up just a few times.

