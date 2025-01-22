Discover: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.29 billion.…

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.29 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Riverwoods, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $5.11.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.17 per share.

The credit card issuer and lender posted revenue of $6.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.76 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.54 billion, or $17.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.91 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DFS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.