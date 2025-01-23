Dime Community: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.4…

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Hauppauge, New York, said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $131.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $100 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.1 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $356.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCOM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.