Deutsche Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on Thursday reported net income of $324.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Frankfurt, Germany, said it had earnings of 16 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $16.32 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.71 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.02 billion, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $32.57 billion.

