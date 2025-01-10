Delta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $843 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $843 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, came to $1.85 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $15.56 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.99 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to $1.

