Deckers: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $456.7…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $456.7 million.

The Goleta, California-based company said it had profit of $3 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.60 per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.71 billion.

Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $5.75 to $5.80 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DECK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DECK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.