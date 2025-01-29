Danaher: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.09 billion. The Washington-based…

The Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.14 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The industrial and medical device maker posted revenue of $6.54 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.9 billion, or $5.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.88 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHR

