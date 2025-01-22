CVB Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $50.9 million.…

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $50.9 million.

The bank, based in Ontario, California, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $160.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $123.5 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $200.7 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $501.8 million.

