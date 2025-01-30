Cullen/Frost: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $154.9 million.…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $154.9 million.

The bank, based in San Antonio, said it had earnings of $2.36 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $582.5 million, or $8.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.15 billion.

Cullen/Frost shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 28% in the last 12 months.

