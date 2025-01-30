CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Thursday reported profit of $26.9 million in its fiscal…

DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Thursday reported profit of $26.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.48 per share.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $193.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSWI

