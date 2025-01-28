CrossFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.1 million.…

The Leawood, Kansas-based bank said it had earnings of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $129.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $68.9 million, also topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $78.5 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $261.8 million.

CrossFirst shares have increased almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.59, a rise of 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFB

