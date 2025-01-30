Credit Acceptance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $151.9 million.…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $151.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $12.26.

The auto financing company posted revenue of $565.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $247.9 million, or $19.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.16 billion.

Credit Acceptance shares have increased 9.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $514.06, a decline of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

