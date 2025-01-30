Coursera: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.6…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The online learning platform posted revenue of $179.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $79.5 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $694.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Coursera said it expects revenue in the range of $173 million to $177 million.

