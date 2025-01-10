Corus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) on Friday reported earnings of $8.7 million in its fiscal…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) on Friday reported earnings of $8.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $237.8 million in the period.

