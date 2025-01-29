Core Laboratories: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.4 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $129.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.4 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $523.8 million.

