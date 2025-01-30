ConnectOne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) on Thursday reported net income of…

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) on Thursday reported net income of $20.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The holding company for ConnectOne Bank posted revenue of $131.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $68.5 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.8 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $264.1 million.

