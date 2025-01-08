Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $9.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The company posted revenue of $111.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.2 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $425.9 million.

Concrete Pumping expects full-year revenue in the range of $425 million to $445 million.

Concrete Pumping shares have dropped nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.48, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

