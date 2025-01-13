Comtech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Monday reported a loss of $148.4 million…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Monday reported a loss of $148.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $5.29 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $115.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.5 million.

