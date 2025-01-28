Commvault: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit…

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $11 million.

The Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $262.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $245.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Commvault said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $264 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $980 million to $985 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVLT

