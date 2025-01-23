Community West Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Community West Bancshares (CWBC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.9 million.…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Community West Bancshares (CWBC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.9 million.

The Fresno, California-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The holding company for Central Valley Community Bank posted revenue of $47.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $34.3 million, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.7 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $116.8 million.

