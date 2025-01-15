Community Trust Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.5…

The Pikeville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of $1.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank posted revenue of $98.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $66 million, also topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.8 million, or $4.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $249.7 million.

