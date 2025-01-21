Community Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $49.8…

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $49.8 million.

The Dewitt, New York-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $246.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $197.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $193.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $182.5 million, or $3.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $750 million.

Community Financial shares have increased almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

