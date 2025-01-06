Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Monday reported a loss of $175.7 million…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Monday reported a loss of $175.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMC

