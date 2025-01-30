Comcast: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.78 billion. On a per-share…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.78 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $31.92 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.63 billion.

