Columbia Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Columbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fair Lawn, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $124.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $57.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11.7 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $215.7 million.

