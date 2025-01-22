Colony Bankcorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.…

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.

The Fitzgerald, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $46.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.9 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $115.5 million.

Colony Bankcorp shares have dropped almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.70, a climb of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBAN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.