Colgate-Palmolive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $739 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $4.94 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.99 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.89 billion, or $3.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.1 billion.

