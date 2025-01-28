CNB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $15.1 million.…

The bank, based in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $94 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $60 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.6 million, or $2.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $229 million.

CNB shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.42, a rise of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCNE

