CN: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $819.1 million.

The Montreal Quebec, Quebec-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.25 billion, or $5.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.44 billion.

