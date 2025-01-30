CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|560¾
|569¾
|559
|566½
|+4
|May
|574¼
|582¾
|572¾
|579
|+3
|Jul
|586½
|594½
|584½
|590½
|+2½
|Sep
|600¾
|607¼
|598¼
|604¼
|+2¾
|Dec
|619½
|625
|616½
|622¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|635
|640¼
|632½
|639
|+2¾
|May
|645½
|648¼
|641¾
|647¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|640½
|644
|640½
|643½
|+3
|Sep
|651
|+2¾
|Dec
|662½
|+2½
|Mar
|672¼
|+2½
|May
|665
|+2½
|Jul
|635
|636¾
|635
|636¾
|+3
|Est. sales 156,282.
|Wed.’s sales 145,760
|Wed.’s open int 489,695
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|496¼
|497
|490
|490¼
|—6¾
|May
|506½
|507¼
|500¾
|501½
|—6
|Jul
|508½
|508¾
|503
|504¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|469
|469¼
|465¼
|466¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|466
|466½
|463
|464¼
|—2½
|Mar
|477
|477
|474
|475½
|—2¼
|May
|482½
|483¼
|480½
|481¾
|—2½
|Jul
|485¼
|486
|483¼
|484¼
|—2¾
|Sep
|465½
|466¼
|463¼
|466¼
|—1¼
|Dec
|465
|465
|462¼
|464½
|—1
|Mar
|475¼
|—
|¾
|May
|481½
|—
|½
|Jul
|483½
|483½
|483¼
|483¼
|—
|½
|Sep
|472
|—
|½
|Dec
|458½
|459
|458½
|458½
|—1¾
|Jul
|475½
|—1¾
|Dec
|457¼
|—1¾
|Est. sales 548,013.
|Wed.’s sales 514,860
|Wed.’s open int 2,013,785,
|up 33,765
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|350
|356
|346¼
|349¼
|—
|¾
|May
|357
|361¾
|352¾
|358¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|358
|362½
|358
|362½
|+3¼
|Sep
|358¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|363¼
|+3¼
|Mar
|366¾
|+3¼
|May
|372¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|349
|+3¼
|Sep
|364¾
|+3¼
|Dec
|367¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|367¼
|+3¼
|Sep
|361½
|+3¼
|Est. sales 654.
|Wed.’s sales 654
|Wed.’s open int 3,813
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1060
|1060½
|1042
|1044
|—16½
|May
|1074½
|1076
|1057¾
|1059¾
|—15½
|Jul
|1087¾
|1089¼
|1072½
|1074½
|—14¼
|Aug
|1081¾
|1083
|1068¼
|1070
|—12½
|Sep
|1063¼
|1063¾
|1049¾
|1051½
|—11
|Nov
|1062½
|1064¾
|1051¼
|1053½
|—10
|Jan
|1070
|1072
|1060½
|1062
|—9½
|Mar
|1068
|1068
|1057½
|1060¼
|—8¼
|May
|1070
|1070
|1060
|1063¼
|—7¾
|Jul
|1075¾
|1075¾
|1068
|1069¾
|—7¼
|Aug
|1059¼
|1062¼
|1059¼
|1062¼
|—7
|Sep
|1037¾
|1041¾
|1037
|1041¾
|—6
|Nov
|1040
|1040
|1036½
|1039¼
|—6¼
|Jan
|1050½
|—6
|Mar
|1051¾
|—6
|May
|1057¾
|—6
|Jul
|1066
|—6½
|Aug
|1064¾
|—6½
|Sep
|1052¼
|—6½
|Nov
|1053
|—6¼
|Jul
|1073¾
|—6¼
|Nov
|1040
|—6¼
|Est. sales 277,864.
|Wed.’s sales 264,977
|Wed.’s open int 875,248,
|up 11,479
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|45.00
|45.17
|44.10
|44.98
|+.01
|May
|45.46
|45.66
|44.60
|45.45
|—.01
|Jul
|45.74
|45.90
|44.88
|45.74
|+.02
|Aug
|45.59
|45.61
|44.66
|45.49
|+.03
|Sep
|45.26
|45.29
|44.35
|45.21
|+.06
|Oct
|44.88
|44.93
|44.04
|44.90
|+.09
|Dec
|44.80
|44.95
|44.10
|44.93
|+.12
|Jan
|44.90
|44.99
|44.11
|44.99
|+.14
|Mar
|44.70
|45.00
|44.70
|45.00
|+.14
|May
|45.10
|+.13
|Jul
|44.72
|45.20
|44.72
|45.20
|+.12
|Aug
|45.07
|+.12
|Sep
|44.88
|+.12
|Oct
|44.63
|+.12
|Dec
|44.64
|+.15
|Jan
|44.72
|+.15
|Mar
|44.82
|+.15
|May
|44.94
|+.15
|Jul
|44.53
|+.15
|Aug
|44.37
|+.15
|Sep
|44.29
|+.15
|Oct
|44.52
|+.15
|Dec
|44.26
|+.15
|Jul
|44.15
|+.15
|Oct
|44.14
|+.15
|Dec
|43.88
|+.15
|Est. sales 133,972.
|Wed.’s sales 121,798
|Wed.’s open int 568,875,
|up 3,701
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|310.10
|310.30
|303.70
|304.70
|—5.10
|May
|318.50
|318.50
|312.30
|313.40
|—4.80
|Jul
|325.90
|326.00
|320.20
|321.00
|—4.70
|Aug
|327.30
|327.30
|321.90
|322.70
|—4.30
|Sep
|327.40
|327.40
|322.30
|323.00
|—4.10
|Oct
|326.60
|327.00
|322.00
|322.60
|—4.10
|Dec
|329.60
|330.00
|325.00
|325.70
|—4.00
|Jan
|329.90
|329.90
|325.80
|326.40
|—3.90
|Mar
|329.50
|329.50
|325.60
|326.00
|—3.80
|May
|329.30
|329.30
|326.90
|326.90
|—3.80
|Jul
|331.90
|331.90
|328.70
|329.20
|—3.70
|Aug
|328.70
|—3.70
|Sep
|327.00
|—3.80
|Oct
|324.50
|—3.90
|Dec
|326.30
|—3.90
|Jan
|326.90
|—3.90
|Mar
|327.60
|—3.90
|May
|329.10
|—3.90
|Jul
|331.20
|—3.90
|Aug
|330.70
|—3.90
|Sep
|329.20
|—3.90
|Oct
|331.20
|—3.90
|Dec
|333.60
|—3.90
|Jul
|341.60
|—3.90
|Oct
|341.60
|—3.90
|Dec
|345.10
|—3.90
|Est. sales 163,085.
|Wed.’s sales 154,344
|Wed.’s open int 582,320,
|up 2,964
