CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 560¾ 569¾ 559 566½ +4 May 574¼ 582¾ 572¾ 579 +3 Jul 586½ 594½ 584½ 590½ +2½ Sep 600¾ 607¼ 598¼ 604¼ +2¾ Dec 619½ 625 616½ 622¾ +2¾ Mar 635 640¼ 632½ 639 +2¾ May 645½ 648¼ 641¾ 647¼ +2¾ Jul 640½ 644 640½ 643½ +3 Sep 651 +2¾ Dec 662½ +2½ Mar 672¼ +2½ May 665 +2½ Jul 635 636¾ 635 636¾ +3 Est. sales 156,282. Wed.’s sales 145,760 Wed.’s open int 489,695 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 496¼ 497 490 490¼ —6¾ May 506½ 507¼ 500¾ 501½ —6 Jul 508½ 508¾ 503 504¼ —4¾ Sep 469 469¼ 465¼ 466¼ —3¾ Dec 466 466½ 463 464¼ —2½ Mar 477 477 474 475½ —2¼ May 482½ 483¼ 480½ 481¾ —2½ Jul 485¼ 486 483¼ 484¼ —2¾ Sep 465½ 466¼ 463¼ 466¼ —1¼ Dec 465 465 462¼ 464½ —1 Mar 475¼ — ¾ May 481½ — ½ Jul 483½ 483½ 483¼ 483¼ — ½ Sep 472 — ½ Dec 458½ 459 458½ 458½ —1¾ Jul 475½ —1¾ Dec 457¼ —1¾ Est. sales 548,013. Wed.’s sales 514,860 Wed.’s open int 2,013,785, up 33,765 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 350 356 346¼ 349¼ — ¾ May 357 361¾ 352¾ 358¾ +3¼ Jul 358 362½ 358 362½ +3¼ Sep 358¼ +3¼ Dec 363¼ +3¼ Mar 366¾ +3¼ May 372¾ +3¼ Jul 349 +3¼ Sep 364¾ +3¼ Dec 367¼ +3¼ Jul 367¼ +3¼ Sep 361½ +3¼ Est. sales 654. Wed.’s sales 654 Wed.’s open int 3,813 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1060 1060½ 1042 1044 —16½ May 1074½ 1076 1057¾ 1059¾ —15½ Jul 1087¾ 1089¼ 1072½ 1074½ —14¼ Aug 1081¾ 1083 1068¼ 1070 —12½ Sep 1063¼ 1063¾ 1049¾ 1051½ —11 Nov 1062½ 1064¾ 1051¼ 1053½ —10 Jan 1070 1072 1060½ 1062 —9½ Mar 1068 1068 1057½ 1060¼ —8¼ May 1070 1070 1060 1063¼ —7¾ Jul 1075¾ 1075¾ 1068 1069¾ —7¼ Aug 1059¼ 1062¼ 1059¼ 1062¼ —7 Sep 1037¾ 1041¾ 1037 1041¾ —6 Nov 1040 1040 1036½ 1039¼ —6¼ Jan 1050½ —6 Mar 1051¾ —6 May 1057¾ —6 Jul 1066 —6½ Aug 1064¾ —6½ Sep 1052¼ —6½ Nov 1053 —6¼ Jul 1073¾ —6¼ Nov 1040 —6¼ Est. sales 277,864. Wed.’s sales 264,977 Wed.’s open int 875,248, up 11,479 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 45.00 45.17 44.10 44.98 +.01 May 45.46 45.66 44.60 45.45 —.01 Jul 45.74 45.90 44.88 45.74 +.02 Aug 45.59 45.61 44.66 45.49 +.03 Sep 45.26 45.29 44.35 45.21 +.06 Oct 44.88 44.93 44.04 44.90 +.09 Dec 44.80 44.95 44.10 44.93 +.12 Jan 44.90 44.99 44.11 44.99 +.14 Mar 44.70 45.00 44.70 45.00 +.14 May 45.10 +.13 Jul 44.72 45.20 44.72 45.20 +.12 Aug 45.07 +.12 Sep 44.88 +.12 Oct 44.63 +.12 Dec 44.64 +.15 Jan 44.72 +.15 Mar 44.82 +.15 May 44.94 +.15 Jul 44.53 +.15 Aug 44.37 +.15 Sep 44.29 +.15 Oct 44.52 +.15 Dec 44.26 +.15 Jul 44.15 +.15 Oct 44.14 +.15 Dec 43.88 +.15 Est. sales 133,972. Wed.’s sales 121,798 Wed.’s open int 568,875, up 3,701 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 310.10 310.30 303.70 304.70 —5.10 May 318.50 318.50 312.30 313.40 —4.80 Jul 325.90 326.00 320.20 321.00 —4.70 Aug 327.30 327.30 321.90 322.70 —4.30 Sep 327.40 327.40 322.30 323.00 —4.10 Oct 326.60 327.00 322.00 322.60 —4.10 Dec 329.60 330.00 325.00 325.70 —4.00 Jan 329.90 329.90 325.80 326.40 —3.90 Mar 329.50 329.50 325.60 326.00 —3.80 May 329.30 329.30 326.90 326.90 —3.80 Jul 331.90 331.90 328.70 329.20 —3.70 Aug 328.70 —3.70 Sep 327.00 —3.80 Oct 324.50 —3.90 Dec 326.30 —3.90 Jan 326.90 —3.90 Mar 327.60 —3.90 May 329.10 —3.90 Jul 331.20 —3.90 Aug 330.70 —3.90 Sep 329.20 —3.90 Oct 331.20 —3.90 Dec 333.60 —3.90 Jul 341.60 —3.90 Oct 341.60 —3.90 Dec 345.10 —3.90 Est. sales 163,085. Wed.’s sales 154,344 Wed.’s open int 582,320, up 2,964

